Withdraw letter about counting of postal ballots, DMK urges EC

24 April 2021 01:25 IST

R.S. Bharathi writes to the CEC to immediately take back letter issued by the CEO

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking the immediate withdrawal of a letter issued by the Chief Electoral Officer in Tamil Nadu on March 16 regarding the counting of postal ballots. He said the DMK had apprehensions that if the counting of EVM ballots was allowed to be completed before the counting of postal ballots was finished, it would lead to malpractice.

Mr. Bharathi, in his letter, said the CEO’s letter, which said that more time was required to count postal ballots, was based on no real evidence and was an unfounded apprehension. “As such, any such apprehension cannot overrule the statutory instructions and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India,” he said.

He added, “It is also trite that the number of postal ballots will be greater due to the inclusion of absentee voters, and as such, it is likely that there are going to be a higher number of elections where the victory margin will be closer to the number of postal ballot votes.”

The DMK leader said it was therefore only fair for the postal ballots to necessarily be counted before the penultimate round of EVM counting, as was the case before the letter issued by the CEO.

The DMK said if EVM counting was allowed to be completed without the completion of the counting of postal ballots, it would pave the way for malpractice and there was a danger of postal ballots being rejected or accepted illegally to suit one person’s electoral victory or defeat.

“Only to avoid those malpractices, the rule [says] that the penultimate round shall not be counted, unless the postal ballots are counted. By citing delay as a reason, this noble cause shall not be lost,” the DMK leader said.

He requested the CEC to issue a clarification letter, informing all District Election Officers and returning officers that the procedure, as stated in the different handbooks, should continue.