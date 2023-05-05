Withdraw false cases against women protesters: Anbumani

May 05, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday demanded that the false cases filed against women who protested against acquisition of fertile agricultural lands by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited for expansion of its mines should be repealed immediately.

Dr. Anbumani said that the NLCIL is desperate to acquire lands that would fetch ₹10 lakh every year in revenue at a throw away price.

“The government machinery is being used against them. The people are protesting to save their livelihood from NLC and Cuddalore district administration. This is a protest for their rights. The State government must respect it. Instead of that the government is filing false cases against the women protesting for the right over their lands,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that the ‘dream of NLC and district administration’ that filing false cases against the women will deter them from fighting for their rights will never be realised.

“People may tolerate government stomping on any other rights but if they believe that their right to livelihood is being taken away…they will not tolerate it. This is will only strengthen their resolve,” he said.