Withdraw decision to recruit T.N. doctors, nurses on contract basis, association demands

January 28, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Doctors Association for Social Equality has said the recent T.N. government decision to appoint doctors on contracts through District Health Societies went against the DMK’s policy; it asked for all health workers to be appointment on a permanent basis through the Medical Services Recruitment Board

The Hindu Bureau

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government withdraw its decision to recruit doctors, dentists, nurses and other hospital workers on a contract basis.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, said the decision to recruit doctors on a contract basis through the District Health Societies should be dropped. He recalled that in 2005, more than 2,000 doctors were recruited on a contract basis for a consolidated monthly pay of ₹8,000. Following this, the DASE protested continuously, demanding regularisation of their services and an end to contractual appointments.

In 2006, the DMK, on coming to power, accepted these demands and regularised the services of the contract doctors, and announced that doctors would not be appointed on contracts. Accordingly, the DMK, in the past, had not made such appointments. However, the present decision to recruit doctors on contracts through the District Health Societies went against the party’s policy decision, he said.

Dr. Ravindranath said that no permanent jobs were provided for dentists in the State. Instead, they continued to be appointed on contracts and on daily wages. A consolidated pay of ₹35,000 a month has been announced for them now.

Instead of recruiting doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, health inspectors, dental assistants, urban health nurses and other workers on contracts through the District Health Societies, they should be appointed on a permanent basis through the Medical Services Recruitment Board after holding examinations. Recruitment on the basis of weightage marks and interviews should not be done, as it would pave the way for corruption and irregularities, he said.

