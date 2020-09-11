Tamil Nadu

Withdraw circular on Sanskrit learning: Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday urged the State government to withdraw the circular asking schools to prepare the list of students who were interested in learning Sanskrit.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the office of the Deputy Commissioner of school education has sent a circular to schools about scholarship to students of Standards IX to XII who came forward to learn the language.

“It is highly condemnable that the AIADMK government is ready to implement the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) of the BJP government at the Centre,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He charged even though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami claimed that his government would not allow three-language policy, he had allowed the Centre to impose Sanskrit.

