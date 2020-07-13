Withdraw changes to FMGE rules: Anbumani

PMK Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to reconsider changes made to the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). In a letter, he said the changes would affect Indian students studying medicine in countries such as Russia and China.
According to him, around 9,000 to 10,000 students study medicine abroad every year. After returning to India, they have to pass the FMGE, conducted by the NBE, to be eligible to practice. Until last year, it was enough for these students to submit a Provisional Certificate to write the FMGE. However, for the forthcoming examination, “It is mandatory to have the primary medical qualification degree certificate attested by the embassies in the respective countries.”
This new rule is “ruining the dreams of thousands of students”. While the duration of undergraduate medical courses in many countries is six years, the provisional certificate is issued at the end of the fifth year. “Those studying abroad can take the examination with the provisional certificate and after passing the examination, they can go back to the countries where they studied, complete the compulsory internship and get the permanent degree certificate. This will save them a year’s time. The new amendment means that these students cannot take the examination after completion of 5-year education,” he said.
Therefore, he appealed to the Minister to withdraw the new directive.
