Withdraw appointment of Leoni as head of textbooks corporation: Anbumani

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 11:49 IST

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to withdraw its decision to appoint Dindigul I. Leoni as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

In a Twitter post, he said the State government must appoint a qualified educationalist to head the institution.

Mr. Anbumani also alleged that Mr. Leoni has been continuously making derogatory remarks against women. Appointing such a person as head, is an insult to the post, he added.