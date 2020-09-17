Withdraw actions initiated against JACTTO-GEO members for their strike: DMK

CHENNAI

17 September 2020 00:29 IST

Making a special mention in the Assembly, DMK deputy floor Leader Duraimurugan said severe actions had been initiated against them under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (Disciplinary Charges).

The DMK urged the ruling AIADMK government in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to withdraw actions being taken against over 5,000 members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teacher Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) over their strike in January last year.

Making a special mention in the House, DMK deputy floor Leader Duraimurugan said severe actions had been initiated against them under Rule 17b of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (Disciplinary Charges), which he contended would ruin their government service.

Mr. Duraimurugan made the request to both Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan to withdraw departmental and disciplinary actions against the members of the JACTTO-GEO.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Mr. Palaniswami, his deputy O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Sengottaiyan and Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms D. Jayakumar were present in the House, they chose not to respond to the request.