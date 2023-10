October 02, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government on Monday for taking action against 138 people who protested against the proposed Parundur airport.

Citing reports that cases have been registered against 138 persons Mr. Dhinakaran urged DMK govt. to withdraw these cases.

The former legislator also urged the Chief Minister not to bring any projects that were not welcomed by the farmers and people of Tamil Nadu.

