With their unique identity, self respect, Tamils will give a unique verdict in TN elections, Kamal Haasan says

Sivakasi

15 December 2020 16:43 IST

The MNM leader said Tamil Nadu would chart its own path, and that the aim should be towards taking the State towards the top spot in the world

Tamils will never compromise their unique identity and self respect, and Tamil Nadu would not play second fiddle to anyone, but will choose a path different from other States, Makkal Needhi Maiam president, Kamal Haasan, said on Tuesday.

“Tamil Nadu will give a fitting reply to those who try to smash the pluralistic fabric of India in the name of caste and community,” he said without referring to any party. He was addressing entrepreneurs of the fireworks town during his State-wide roadshow ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Tamils have a unique identity and self respect. Tamil Nadu will give a unique verdict. Even as all (the States) across the country are playing second fiddle, Tamil Nadu will continue to chart its own path,” he said.

Mr. Haasan recalled the recent appeal given to the people against bursting crackers during Deepavali to fight pollution in New Delhi. “The national capital has become a place unworthy to live in, so much so that a leader (Sonia Gandhi) had to leave Delhi for Goa (due to pollution). Those who cannot keep even the national capital clean are making tall claims,” he said.

Reiterating that founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M.G. Ramachandran, did not belong to any particular party, he said the former Chief Minister remained a “people’s leader (Makkal Thilagam)” and not a leader of any particular party.

“When many of the Ministers in the present cabinet have not even seen MGR’s face, I am the one who has sat on his lap,” Mr. Haasan said.

He said Tamil Nadu cannot take pride in being numero uno among States like Bihar or among the most corrupt States. “Our attempt should be towards taking Tamil Nadu to the top spot in the globe.”

Taking a dig at both the Dravidian parties, Mr. Haasan said that they have failed to clean the Cooum river in Chennai. “Since my childhood, they have been promising to clean the Cooum. But, it has become more polluted over the years,” he said.