With Tasmac shops reopening, experts call for caution

CHENNAI

17 August 2020 23:59 IST

‘Preventing crowding and adhering to norms is important’

With Tasmac outlets all set to reopen in Chennai on Tuesday, public health experts have a word of caution — crowding should be prevented, and mask wearing and maintenance of physical distancing should be ensured at the shops.

The State government has decided to open liquor outlets in the Greater Chennai Police limits, with the exemption of shops in malls and containment zones. The outlets will function from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and each shop will issue 500 tokens a day.

While the move is seen as inevitable and a part of the process of opening up, public health experts insist on putting in place measures to ensure compliance with mask wearing, physical distancing and handwashing.

An epidemiologist said that people should avoid crowding at the outlets. “Everyone should wear masks and follow a queue system. There should be markings on the floor to ensure that people stand in designated spots, and appropriate action should be initiated in case of violations. Sitting and standing near the shops in groups should not be permitted,” the expert said.

The expert stressed on the importance of physical distancing and wearing of masks, considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in areas where there weren’t as many earlier. There was also a risk of new clusters forming.

P. Kuganantham, former city health officer, said that during the last meeting with the government, he suggested that the number of counters at the outlets be increased to prevent crowding, and adequate spacing be ensured.

A public health expert, who did not wish to be named, said, “Alcohol hinders social inhibitions. Those under the influence of alcohol will not follow norms or hygiene practices. In addition to all this, alcohol is a health risk. It affects the liver, and thereby reduces immunity levels,” he said.