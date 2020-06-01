With Southwest monsoon setting in, T.N. to get rain

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 23:56 IST

Some regions of Chennai reported light rain in the evening

Many districts across the State may receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

With Southwest monsoon setting in, parts of Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari districts may receive rain, said officials of the Meteorological Department.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, places particularly along the Western Ghats received rainfall.

Kodumudi in Erode district received the highest amount of rainfall of 8 cm.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said that southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala and brought in good rains in the region.

A depression over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday.

While it may not have any direct impact over Tamil Nadu, the weather system would strengthen easterly winds as it moves and influence rains over many places in the State for two days.

Cyclonic storm

The cyclonic storm is expected to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts by June 3 evening or night, he said.

Some places in many districts, including Kancheepuram, Salem, Vellore, Theni, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Dharmapuri, may experience light to moderate rains till Wednesday.

Besides the weather system, convective activity would also bring rainfall in some areas, officials said.

On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius and 37.6 degree Celsius, which is less for the season. A few areas in the city reported light rains in the evening.

Officials noted that Chennai would have a generally cloudy sky and some areas may receive light to moderate rains till Wednesday.

The maximum temperature would remain around 37 degree Celsius in the city for two days.

The department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 3 as squally wind with speed gusting up to 60 km per hour would prevail over Lakshadweep area and on and off Kerala coast.