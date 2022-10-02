With RSS march on Nov. 6, VCK, Left parties postpone theirs to Oct. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

The high drama that was expected in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with rallies and counter rallies planned across the State by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Left parties respectively has been averted with both the rallies having been postponed to different dates.

With the Tamil Nadu government denying permission for both the rallies citing concerns over maintaining law and order in the wake of the recent ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the RSS approached the Madras High Court, which in turn directed the government on Friday to permit the rally on November 6.

Postponing the hearing on the case to October 31, the court said it may take severe action against the State government if the permission for the rally on November 6 was not granted. The RSS had planned to organise the march and meetings in around 50 places.

Meanwhile, the Left parties and the VCK, which originally planned a human chain demonstration on October 2 in a similar number of places, have postponed it to October 11. More parties have extended support for their event. “The call for a human chain was given by the CPI(M), CPI and the VCK. Since other political parties also came out in favour of the human chain, we have included their name,” said CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Kader Mohideen, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan have announced their participation in the human chain.

Protecting harmony

Mr. Balakrishnan said the event could not be held on October 2 because police denied permission in the wake of the ban on the PFI. Permission was also denied for the RSS rally on the day. He called upon the people to participate in the human chain and send a message that they would never allow divisive forces in Tamil Nadu and protect communal harmony.