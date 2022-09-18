With rising flu cases, O. Panneerselvam urges Tamil Nadu CM to close schools

The Puducherry government had declared holidays for schools in view of the spreading fever cases, the ousted AIADMK leader pointed out

Flagging the spreading of flu cases among school students former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to intervene and take preventive steps, including possible closing of schools for sometime.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam contended it was the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to maintain public health and cited increasing cases of flu in various parts of the State, especially among children, and also pointed out that cases of hospitalisation were on the rise.

"The Tamil Nadu government should declare holidays for schools for some time and postpone the exam schedule till the time the fever cases are brought under control. The government should take steps to create awareness among people about the flu and also to ensure that necessary medicines reached them," he said.

Referring to advice from medical experts who suggest that such flu cases could easily spread from one to another and the spread among children in schools was easily possible, he further cited experts' opinion that especially, those above 60 years of age should be careful.

