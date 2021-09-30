With policemen redeployed, illicit arrack may return to Jawadhu hamlets

VELLORE

30 September 2021 00:12 IST

Many personnel drafted for poll duty; local people say police pickets gives them security

The hillocks near Anaicut in Vellore could once again become a haven for brewing illicit arrack with the district police removing their pickets recently to redeploy manpower for local bodies poll duty between October 6 and 9.

Alleri, Kurumalai, Palampattu, Pichaimalli and Mullvadi hills are part of the Jawadhu Hills bordering Tiruvannamalai.

Each of these hills, on an average, has around five hamlets with a population of 400. Some of the tribal hamlets include Kurumalai, Vellakaal Malai, Nachimedu, Pallakollai and Veppangkuppam. Two-wheelers and tractors are the only mode of transport for the people living in the hamlets to reach the foothills.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of these habitations have only a village health nurse (VHN) and a ration shop. Tribal people, including women, have to trek 4 km to the foothills to buy essentials and sell their produce such as paddy, vegetables and honey at the weekly market.

“Police pickets gave us much needed security and prevented resumption of illegal activities in the hills,” said 62-year-old K. Padavaiammal of Kurumalai.

Rough terrain, dry weather and lack of basic facilities, including transport, made these remote tribal hamlets ideal sites for brewing illicit arrack for many years, away from the police surveillance.

The Prohibition Wing of the Vellore police have filed at least 45 cases in Alleri since May this year. These were a result of surprise checks. In June, the police raided thatched houses at Nachimedu hamlet in Alleri where they destroyed a huge quantity of illicit arrack and its ingredients.

11 pickets set up

Following the raid, Vellore Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar inspected these tribal hamlets and set up 11 police pickets with 44 personnel at strategic spots for round-the-clock surveillance in August.

The police said that apart from shortage of manpower, difficult terrain and hot weather with inadequate transport caused fatigue among policemen. As a result, many of them preferred to do duty at places like the office of the Superintendent of Police or in police stations.

“We will redeploy our men to the tribal hamlets once local body elections are over,” Mr. Selvakumar told The Hindu.