HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extortion case: IPS officer Pramod Kumar appears before CBI court in Coimbatore

October 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General of Police Pramod Kumar at the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Pramod Kumar at the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pramod Kumar, who is an accused in an extortion case that is linked to the multi-crore Paazee forex scam, appeared before the Second Additional District Court in Coimbatore, which handles CBI cases, on Friday.

Mr. Kumar appeared before judge S. Govindharajan after the latter issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
T.N. IPS officer Pramod Kumar seeks early hearing of plea to quash extortion case pending against him

The judge recalled the NBW on the condition that Mr. Kumar, who is now posted as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited at Karur, should appear before it without fail on November 4.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar’s counsel submitted a petition before the court, seeking to discharge him from the case before the framing of charges. The court posted to hear the discharge petition on October 31. The Economic Offences Wing of the CBI, which investigated the 2012 case, is expected to file a petition countering Mr. Kumar’s discharge petition before October 31.

The court has already dismissed discharge petitions of the four other accused in the 2012 case, namely N. Rajendran, who worked as deputy superintendent of police at Tiruppur town; V. Mohanraj, who was inspector of Central Crime Branch at Tiruppur; John Prabakar alias Annachi, a friend of the IPS officer from Mylapore; and N. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Tiruppur.

ALSO READ
IPS officer Pramod Kumar moves Madras High Court for being considered to the post of Tamil Nadu DGP

As per the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case in 2013, Mr. Kumar is an accused under Sections 120 B read with 347, 384, 506 (I), of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8, 10, 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case is related to another case registered by the Tiruppur Central Crime Branch against Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited in 2009 for having cheated depositors to the tune of ₹930.71 crore.

A. Kamalavalli, one of the directors of the firm, had gone missing and later appeared before the police on her own. It was alleged that the woman was abducted and released on payment of a few crores of rupees as ransom and also to help the firm in the scam. It was alleged that some police officers were involved in the crime.

The case was transferred to the CBI in 2011 and the agency arrested Mr. Kumar, who had been serving as the IGP, West Zone, in 2012.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / crime, law and justice / corruption & bribery / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.