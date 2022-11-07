6 Coimbatore car blast accused shifted to Puzhal Central Prison

A police van with the six accused on board leaving the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The six persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23 were shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison on Monday.

A police van with the six accused on board, namely Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Afsar Khan, 28, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 25, left the Coimbatore Central Prison around 1 p.m.

The families of the accused waited outside the prison to get a glance of them.

With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) having taken over the case, all further proceedings will be held at the NIA Special Court at Poonamallee in Chennai. This was the reason why the accused were shifted to the Puzhal prison, police sources said.

The NIA team, which is camping in Coimbatore, is expected to move the court, seeking custody of the accused.