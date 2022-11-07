6 Coimbatore car blast accused shifted to Puzhal Central Prison

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 07, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A police van with the six accused on board leaving the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

ADVERTISEMENT

The six persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23 were shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison on Monday.

A police van with the six accused on board, namely Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Afsar Khan, 28, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 25, left the Coimbatore Central Prison around 1 p.m.

The families of the accused waited outside the prison to get a glance of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) having taken over the case, all further proceedings will be held at the NIA Special Court at Poonamallee in Chennai. This was the reason why the accused were shifted to the Puzhal prison, police sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The NIA team, which is camping in Coimbatore, is expected to move the court, seeking custody of the accused. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
act of terror
explosion
crime
national security
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app