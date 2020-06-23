With online classes in vogue, schools shift focus to feedback and reviews

CHENNAI

23 June 2020 23:39 IST

‘It has been a big transition for most teachers, with several challenges’

Embracing the concept of online learning, private schools across the State have been scheduling classes on a daily basis. From providing feedback forms to students to conducting weekly reviews, the educational institutions are now working on putting mechanisms in place to ensure that teachers receive feedback on these changes.

A survey by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (Centa) in April revealed that while the number of teachers taking to online teaching had tripled over the last three months, many teachers had indicated that they would like to focus more on their ability to engage students and gauge their understanding, and orient themselves accordingly. This highlights the importance of having a good feedback or review system in place in schools.

“We have a system where the teachers brief the senior coordinators of their department the day before a class. The teachers are expected to outline what they will be teaching the next day and how they intend to progress with their class,” explained C. Satish, director, Paavai group of schools, Namakkal.

“While it is important to ensure that they are comfortable with the technical aspects of handling these classes, we also need to give them feedback based on their pace of teaching, and on whether they are able to connect with the students,” he added.

Students attending online classes at the Vikas Mantra Public School are given feedback forms at the end of each session to record their views on the class and suggest improvements, if any. Many students from the senior classes in particular have come forward to share interesting online resources pertaining to their subjects, which are relevant and useful for the whole class. Several schools are having weekly reviews of the lessons by the subject heads.

For live as well as pre-recorded online classes, there are several aspects that need to be reviewed. “While the first step is to review the lesson plan and content in place, we then look at whether the teachers are able to engage well with students, how they sound, and even the background against which they sit and teach,” said K.R. Maalathi, education consultant and adviser, SRM Public School.

As part of the live online lessons being conducted by the school, Ms. Maalathi said that the principal, the vice-principal and the department heads take turns tuning into the classes to see how they are progressing.

“While teachers may initially feel hesitant about this, this transition has meant that any input for improvement has been valuable and welcome,” she added.

Stressing the need for self-reflection, Anjali Jain, founder and director, Centa, said teachers should be encouraged to spend some time after the online sessions going through their lessons, and reach out for support, if needed.

“This is an effective starting point. Since it has been a big transition for most teachers, with several challenges, the next step is to provide constructive feedback,” she added.