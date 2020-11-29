With new pattern in hand, CBSE schools prepare students

CHENNAI

29 November 2020 14:59 IST

The focus of the new paper pattern is more on the comprehension skills of the students

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) having introduced a new question paper pattern for the Class 12 board exams, schools have now started preparing the students for the exams.

“The focus of the new paper pattern is more on the comprehension skills of the students. There is an increase in Multiple Choice Questions as well as case studies. It is student friendly. As is the case with any pattern, we believe that repeated training and practice will help the students,” said Minoo Aggarwal, Principal, DAV Public School, Velachery.

With schools having remained shut since March owing to COVID-19 and classes going completely online, Ms Aggarwal said that it was important to have assessments in place that focus on both learning and the efficacy of teaching.

“We are going to be conducting three-hour written tests for the class 12 students keeping in mind a number of aspects - the need for them to remain in touch with writing, time management and ensure they have practice in the new question paper pattern as well as apply their thinking skills,” she said.

Sample question papers for all subjects for students of Classes 10 and 12 were released by the board in October. Earlier this year, owing to schools having been shut due to COVID-19, the CBSE had announced a 30% reduction in syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.

“In stakeholder meetings, the board had consulted with school heads and had asked us for our inputs on the syllabus reduction as well as what we thought about the changes they were planning to introduce in the question paper pattern. The new pattern is going to prepare students better to hone their comprehension skills,” said C. Satish, Director, Paavai Group of Institutions.

Taking into consideration the fact that a few students might have connectivity issues, Mr Satish said that they were assigning tests online as well as mailing question papers, assignments and worksheets to students of classes 10 and 12. “We’ve held interactions with the parents and students studying in class 12 and have been mentally preparing them for the board exams next year,” he added.

While the Tamil Nadu government had considered reopening schools for senior classes alone or even allowing schools to have guidance sessions for classes taking up the board exams next year, no decision has been taken yet on the same. Schools, meanwhile, have been working towards reaching out to their students in classes 10 and 12 apart from their daily online classes for any added guidance that they might require.

“We have time allotted for doubt-clearing sessions on a regular basis for students of classes 10 and 12. The teachers will be available online and students can voluntarily connect with them to seek guidance and any extra help they might need,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, Principal, Bala Vidya Mandir. He further said that they were also having regular tests and teachers were sharing key points as well as discussing important concepts that needed more attention.