With mounting losses, T.N. hotel, lodge owners at the end of the tether

13 August 2020 23:58 IST

State hasn’t responded positively to pleas to resume business

With hotels and lodges across Tamil Nadu remaining closed for more than 130 days due to the lockdown, many of these establishments have incurred huge losses and are desperate to resume operations.

G. Vasudevan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Travel Mart Society and director of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel in Madurai, pointed out though the Centre had issued guidelines for reopening hotels and other hospitality units, the State government had not yet permitted resumption of business. “Though we have made several representations for reopening, there has been no positive response yet,” he said.

The closure of business for more than four months had financially affected all hotels and lodges, irrespective of their size or location, said Sivaraj Kalppana, joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association. “Hotel and lodge owners have to pay electricity bill and undertake expenses for maintaining their properties. With no income for so many months, salaries could not be paid for most staff members, including migrant workers,” she added.

The impact was more profound in hill stations where hotels and lodges totally depended on tourists for their business, said S. Abdul Gani Raja, secretary of Kodaikanal Hotels and Resorts Owners Association. “Allied service providers like cab drivers, travel agents, horse owners, tour guides and petty shop owners are also bearing the brunt of the lockdown norms,” he added.

M. Venkada Subbu, president of the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, said that many hoteliers would be unable to repay their debt and eventually their businesses would go bankrupt. “If hotels and lodges are not allowed to resume operations at the earliest, then many owners will have to sell their properties,” he added.

President of Madurai Hotel and Lodge Owners Association K.P. Navaneetha Krishnan said that all hotels and lodges were ready to follow the safety precautions issued by the Central government. “We will completely disinfect common spaces, ensure that only one guest stays in a room and follow other guidelines. By allowing us to resume business, we can at least have guests who travel for funerals or marriages,” he contended.

“If hotels are currently allowed to accommodate doctors, frontline staff and travellers during their quarantine period, then why can’t it be extended for regular use,” asked Mr. Subbu.