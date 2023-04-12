ADVERTISEMENT

With GI armour, Authoor betel leaf growers eye foreign markets

April 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two varieties of Authoor betel leaf enjoy excellent markets in different places across India such as Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Authoor betel leaf is known for its additional alkali taste and digestive properties due to soil conditions, water quality and humidity in the region. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The famous betel leaf of Authoor in the district, known for its additional alkali taste and digestive properties due to soil conditions, water quality and humidity in the region, has bagged Geographic Indication (GI) tag. As the GI tag is given to products which are either produced or cultivated in a particular area, this recognition gives an identity and credibility to these products in new markets, especially in foreign markets.

The application for GI for Authoor betel leaf was made in 2020. Even though the Authoor betel leaf has got consumers across Tamil Nadu and other States, the area of cultivation in Authoor region has come down from 900 acres to 350 acres in the last 15 years.

“The area under betel cultivation in the region is shrinking sharply due to high cost of agricultural inputs, shortage of farmhands and other reasons. When we cultivated betel on 900 acres here, we harvested 15 tonnes of leaf every day, which has come down to just two tonnes now,” says Authoor Area Betel Farmers’ Association president A.P. Sathish Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

| Video Credit: N. Rajesh

Though the farmers of Authoor cultivate ‘Chakkai’, ‘Mathu’, ‘Rasi’ and ‘Sanna Ragam’ betel leaf varieties, ‘Chakkai’ and ‘Mathu’ varieties enjoy excellent markets in Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Bengaluru, Nellore and Thiruvananthapuram. Another major reason for consumers and traders preferring the betel leaf is its 10-day shelf life.

“Since the medicinal properties of betel are a widely known, we started drinking the water boiled with betel every day during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, loss of lives in Authoor region was very less, we believe,” Mr. Kumar said.

Having got the GI tag, Authoor betel growers have now set their eyes on bagging orders from foreign markets. “Now, export of Authoor betel leaf will become easier. When the demand goes up, we’ve to increase the area of cultivation for which we can get assistance from the banks and insurance benefits easily,” Mr. Sathish said, adding efforts were on for value-addition of Authoor betel leaf by preparing ‘betel juice’ for export.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US