With all precautions in place, hotels, malls set to reopen in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

31 August 2020 17:28 IST

Visitors must have Arogya Setu app downloaded on their phones

Shopping malls and hotels here are all set to reopen after more than five months of closure.

Prozone Mall on Sathyamangalam Road will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 1 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from September 2. The mall, with nearly 120 shops, has introduced a new access management system to control the number of visitors. While the food court will also be opened on September 1, the outlets in it will start functioning only in phases. Customers can book in advance their visit to the mall either by downloading ‘scoopsens’ app or by registering with the security at the entrance of the mall. Every visitor should download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phone. All precautionary measures mandated by the government will be followed. At any point of time, only 3,500 customers will be present inside the mall.

Brookefields Mall will reopen on September 4. The food court and the stores will be thrown open for visitors. However, individual stores will open the shutters depending on their level of preparedness. The mall will be open every day from noon to 8 p.m. and at any point of time maximum 3,000 people will be present inside the mall. “Children below 10 years, pregnant women, individuals with underlying medical conditions, individuals above 65 years are advised to avoid visiting the mall,” according to a press release from Brookefields.

Use of Arogya Setu app is a must. A web-based app called Park+ will help record customer contact at the entrance and exit points and display the number of visitors inside. Every visitor should scan the “unique mall pass” provided on Brookefields’ Instagram and Facebook pages and displayed at the mall and show it at the entrance and exit.

Meanwhile, all hotels in the city will start welcoming guests from Tuesday. The restaurants at the hotels will go ahead with 50% or lesser seating capacity and offer only a la carte service. Most of the branded/star-rated hotels have put in place contact less serving and precautionary measures to ensure safety of the guests. The halls at these hotels will also be available for meetings and programmes though these will be for a restricted number of people.