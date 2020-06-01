Tamil Nadu

With 60% occupancy, buses ply in Vellore

Routes to be changed in the coming days after assessing the demand: official

Bus operations resumed at Vellore on Monday, with 60% occupancy, adhering to all health protocols such as screening of passengers, hand washing before boarding and registration of their details. Buses were disinfected at bus depots before being rolled out and once again cleaning operations were in store at bus terminus, ensuring safety of its commuters as well as workers.

“Today is a trial. With the assessment of demands, routes would be re-arranged in the coming days,” said an official from TNSTC’s Vellore division.

TNSTC-Villupuram has 10 depots in Vellore region and 190 buses were operated from Vellore , Rangapuram, Konavattam, Krishna Nagar, Arcot, Sholingur, Arakkonam, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Tirupattur and Pernambut.

Buses from Vellore region reaches out to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri apart from Tirupattur, Ranipet districts.

From Ambur depot 23 buses were operated including 12 inter-district routes and 11 buses to villages like Mittalam, Narayanapuram and Vellakuttai. These buses received good response and one has to wait and watch in the coming days, the official said.

