With 5,017 fresh infections, Tamil Nadu sees marginal dip in daily count

T.N. reports 71 deaths; 5,548 persons discharged; 1,306 test positive in Chennai

There was a marginal dip in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with 5,017 persons testing positive for the infection. Chennai recorded 1,306 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 434.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 6,30,408. A total of 71 deaths were recorded. At 25, Chennai continued to account for a majority of the fatalities. As many as 5,548 persons were discharged across the State, taking the total figure to 5,75,212. As of date, a total of 45,279 persons are undergoing treatment, including 12,929 in Chennai and 4,837 in Coimbatore.

Chennai’s case tally rose to 1,75,484. Coimbatore’s count reached 35,000. As many as 326 new cases were reported in Salem, taking the total figure to 21,716.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded 283 and 263 fresh infections, respectively. In Thanjavur, 224 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while Tiruppur had 152 cases. Five other districts had 100-plus cases — Cuddalore (145), Kancheepuram (156), Namakkal (146, including one imported case), Tiruvarur (103) and Vellore (108, including two imported cases).

A total of 25 districts reported less than 100 cases. They included Madurai (80), Virudhunagar (20), Theni (59), Tirunelveli (73), Thoothukudi (35) and Ramanathapuram (18). Tiruchi recorded 78 cases, Tiruvannamalai 84 and Ranipet 55.

Among the 71 persons whose deaths were recorded on Tuesday was a 24-year-old man from Chennai, who died at the ICF Hospital on October 5. He had diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease, and was admitted with complaints of fever and cough for three days. He died due to COVID-19 pneumonia, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Among the deceased who did not have co-morbidities was a 56-year-old man from The Nilgiris, who was admitted to a government hospital in Ooty on October 1 with complaints of fever for five days and breathing difficulty for a day.

He died on October 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 22 of the deceased were in their 50s and 21 in their 60s.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 81,128 samples were tested across the State. As many as 78,63,864 samples have been tested till date.