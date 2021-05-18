With 364 deaths, Tamil Nadu’s toll increases

A total of 33,059 people test positive; Chennai reports 6,016 fresh infections

Tamil Nadu continued to report a little over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. However, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continued to rise with another 364 persons succumbing to the infection in the State.

A total of 33,059 people tested positive in the State, taking the overall tally to 16,64,350.

The State’s daily count remained around 33,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

In Chennai, where fresh coronavirus infections have been gradually declining in the last few days, 6,016 people tested positive. The new cases took the city’s overall tally to 4,50,267.

There were 3,071 cases in Coimbatore and 2,299 cases in Chengalpattu. Six other districts recorded 1,000-plus cases — Erode (1,568), Madurai (1,011), Tiruvallur (1,890), Thoothukudi (1,352), Tiruppur (1,561) and Tiruchi (1,271).

The State’s COVID-19 toll rose to 18,369. Of the 364 deaths — 172 in private and 192 in government — Chennai reported 85 deaths. There were 37 deaths in Chengalpattu; 28 in Tiruvallur; 20 in Kanyakumari, 19 each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram; 16 in Salem and Tiruchi; 15 in Madurai; and 14 in Vellore.

Seven persons in their 20s succumbed to the infection. This included a 22-year-old man from Ranipet, who had diabetes, and was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Vellore on May 9. He died on May 12 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A total of 23 persons in their 30s also succumbed to COVID-19.

The fresh cases pushed the State’s active caseload to 2,42,929. This included 48,455 people in Chennai, 25,951 in Coimbatore, 15,171 in Chengalpattu, 11,017 in Tiruvallur and 10,117 in Madurai.

A total of 21,362 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of persons discharged till date to 14,03,052. In the last 24 hours, 1,60,463 samples were tested. Till date, 2,54,33,956 samples have been tested in the State.

Over 70 lakh vaccinated

Tamil Nadu’s overall vaccination coverage crossed 70,13,735, with another 50,091 people getting inoculated on Tuesday.

This included 27,364 people aged 45 to 59 years and 11,806 senior citizens.