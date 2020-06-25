With 2,865 fresh cases, a new high for T.N.

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 00:01 IST

2,424 persons discharged — the highest so far; Chennai’s tally crosses 45,000-mark with 1,654 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded a new single-day high, with 2,865 fresh cases of COVID-19. However, for the first time, over 2,000 patients were discharged across the State.

With the new cases, the State’s tally touched 67,468*. A total of 2,424 persons were discharged — the highest single-day figure so far. With this, a total of 37,763 persons have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 28,836. Another 33 persons died of the infection, taking the State’s toll to 866.

While 91 returnees from abroad and other States tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, the remaining 2,774 were indigenous cases, reported from all 37 districts. Chennai topped the table with 1,654 new cases, taking its tally past 45,000. Of the 32,079 samples tested in the State in the last 24 hours, 9,371 were tested in Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

With 131 new cases, Chengalpattu’s tally touched 4,202. Madurai made it to the list of districts with more than 1,000 cases. With 97 new cases, Madurai became the sixth district to have 1,000-plus cases. The spike in cases continued in Theni (81) and Tiruchi (75), while Nagapattinam recorded 60 cases. There were 87 cases in Tiruvallur, 66 in Kancheepuram, 52 in Tiruvannamalai, 50 in Vellore, 49 in Thoothukudi, 48 in Salem and 38 each in Cuddalore and Virudhunagar.

Another 129 children, aged between 0 and 12, and 352 persons aged above 60 tested positive in the State. With this, a total of 3,317 children and 8,027 elderly persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 33 fatalities, 25 occurred in government and eight in private hospitals. A 38-year-old woman died at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital, Perundurai, on June 23. A diabetic, she died due to viral pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A 40-year-old man with chronic liver disease died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia, while a 43-year-old woman with diabetes died at the same hospital due to similar reasons. A 44-year-old man with no co-morbidities died at a private hospital on June 23. He had complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days and died due to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, multiorgan dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

As on date, Chennai accounts for 668 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu with 60 deaths and Tiruvallur with 45 deaths.

Till date, a total of 9,76,431 samples and 9,30,367 individuals have been tested in the State. One more government laboratory — the Government Headquarters Hospital in Krishnagiri — was approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are now 47 testing facilities in the government and 41 in the private sector.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)