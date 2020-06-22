With 2,710 new cases, tally past 60,000

CHENNAI

22 June 2020 23:56 IST

1,358 persons discharged; Chennai accounts for 1,487 fresh cases, taking its tally to 42,752

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded a new high with 2,710 new cases of COVID-19. This took the State’s tally past 60,000, while its recovery rate stood at nearly 55%, and mortality rate at 1.27%.

The State’s tally stood at 62,087*, of which 27,178 were active cases. Another 1,358 persons were discharged and 37 persons succumbed to the infection. With this, the total number of persons discharged stood at 34,112, while the toll increased to 794.

The spike in cases continued in many districts across the State. In fact, there were new cases in all 37 districts. Of the total 2,652 indigenous cases, 1,165 were from districts other than Chennai. The State capital accounted for 1,487 of the fresh cases, taking its tally to 42,752. Its toll touched 623.

Madurai, that has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases for the past few days, registered a sharp increase with 153 new cases. Tiruvannamalai followed with 130 cases. While Tiruvallur had 120 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 126 cases. There were 50 cases in Cuddalore, 56 in Kancheepuram, 52 in Ranipet, 57 in Thoothukudi and 51 in Tiruchi.

Apart from the indigenous cases, 58 returnees from other States and abroad also tested positive.

Doubling rate

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that as per an epidemiological survey, the case doubling rate now was 15-16 days. “The doubling time was six to seven days in April and May. This proves that our strategy of aggressive testing, early diagnosis and proper treatment is right, and we are on the right path,” he said.

He pointed out that the lockdown in Chennai was aimed at breaking the chain of transmission. “We are conducting fever camps in Chennai through 253 mobile medical units. A total of 530 camps are being held in a day, and about 30,000 persons are being screened. This is aimed at slowing down disease transmission,” he said. A total of 14,814 doctors, staff nurses and paramedical personnel were appointed.

Stating that COVID-19 was a “biological calamity”, the Minister said that even the World Health Organisation, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Union Health Ministry and other global experts were struggling to determine its spread and peak.

On DMK leader M.K. Stalin criticising the Chief Minister’s recent remarks that “only God knows when COVID-19 pandemic will end”, Dr. Vijayabaskar asked what was wrong with the remark.

He said that convalescent plasma therapy was being successfully carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation had procured life-saving drugs like tocilizumab and remdesivir, that was being distributed to government medical college hospitals in Chennai and other districts, he said.

Tamil Nadu was testing more than many other State in the country like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, he said. The State had so far tested 9,19,204 samples. After testing over 30,000 samples in the last two days, the number of samples tested today stood at 26,592.

Among the 37 fatalities — 30 in government and seven in private hospitals — two persons were aged 33. A woman with bronchial asthma died at a private hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiopulmonary arrest on June 22. She had complaints of breathlessness for two days. A man with systemic hypertension died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital due to bronchopneumonia and respiratory arrest.

One more private laboratory — Endocare Diagnostic Centre, K.K. Nagar, Madurai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. As of now, there are 46 government testing facilities and 41 private laboratories in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)