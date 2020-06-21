With 2,532 fresh cases, State’s daily tally hits all-time high

With 2,532 fresh COVID-19 infections, Tamil Nadu recorded the biggest single-day jump in cases on Sunday. The overall case tally stood at 59,377*.

As many as 29,963 persons were tested on Sunday, while 1,438 persons were discharged from various facilities, taking the total figure of persons discharged to 32,754.

In Chennai, 1,493 persons tested positive, bringing the city’s overall case count to 41,172. As many as 22,887 persons had recovered, while there were 17,683 active cases.

Chengalpattu recorded 121 cases and Tiruvallur 120, followed by Cuddalore with 90. As many as 87 persons tested positive in Vellore while Tiruvannamalai had 76 cases. Kancheepuram and Madurai had 68 and 63 cases, respectively.

Among the positive cases were 52 persons who had returned from other parts of the country and from abroad. Five persons, including three from Malaysia and one each from Singapore and the UAE, tested positive, as did one returnee each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Sixteen persons from Kerala, 12 from Karnataka and 9 from Maharashtra who had returned by road/train tested positive.

53 fatalities

The State recorded 16 deaths in private hospitals and 37 deaths in government facilities over the last 24 hours. Of the 53 fatalities recorded overall, three had no co-morbid conditions.

Three deaths were reported at the Government Railway Hospital.

Three patients from Chennai, including a woman, who were admitted to medical services hospitals, died of the infection. A 54-year-old man with type 2 diabetes, who was admitted to ESIC medical college, died on Saturday. A 62-year-old man with Pott’s puffy tumour, who was admitted to Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital with complaints of breathlessness on June 20, died on Saturday. A 47-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease, who was on haemodialysis, was admitted on March 13 to ESIC hospital and died on Saturday.

As many as 16 patients who died at government hospitals had a history of diabetes. Other chronic illnesses included severe hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac ailments.

Casualties at RGGGH

A 61-year-old man who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 15 died on Saturday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 14.

A total of 15 deaths were recorded at the hospital, apart from the abovementioned case, till Sunday.

This apart, the Directorate of Public Health has released the details of patients who had died in the past few days at the government medical college hospitals in Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli and at Stanley Medical College in Chennai.

Without co-morbidities

Among the three patients who died without co-morbid conditions was a 60-year-old man who was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital on June 19 and died the next day. He had suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. A 50-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai, admitted to Vellore Medical College, died on Saturday within hours of admission.

The State has added another testing centre — in Tirupattur. The Health Department said that 8,32,720 samples had tested negative so far. Testing of 515 samples is under way.

(*Two deaths were cross notified to other states and one patient died after turning negative for infection.)