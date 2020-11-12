With 2,184 new cases, tally crosses 7,50,000

All but four districts report less than 100 fresh cases; 28 persons succumb to infection

With 2,184 fresh cases on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 7,50,409.

The State added 50,000 cases in 20 days after crossing the seven lakh mark on October 22. Previously, it took 12 days for Tamil Nadu to get from 6,50,000 to 7,00,000 cases.

As many as 2,210 persons were discharged after treatment on Wednesday. A total of 7,20,339 persons have been discharged till date. Twenty-eight persons succumbed to the infection, pushing up the State’s toll to 11,415.

Among the deceased were three persons in their 30s.

One of them, a 30-year-old woman from Tiruvarur, had been admitted to a government hospital on October 29 with fibroid, complicating pregnancy. She tested positive for COVID-19 on November 8 and died the following day due to COVID-19 pneumonia, post-caesarean section, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multilobar consolidation (non-resolving pneumonia), complicated pyothorax and septic shock.

A 38-year-old man with diabetes from Vellore had been admitted to a private medical college hospital there on November 4 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for five days. He died on November 9 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 39-year-old man with no co-morbidities died at a private medical college hospital in Vellore on November 9 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Except for four districts, including Chennai, the rest of the State reported less than 100 cases each.

Chennai reported 571 cases, followed by Coimbatore (189). Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 142 and 148 cases, respectively.

A total of 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode, 94 in Tiruppur and 87 in Salem. There was a marginal rise in fresh infections in Vellore as 91 persons tested positive.

Chennai accounted for 13 deaths, while five persons died in Coimbatore and two in Vellore.

With 77,309 samples having been tested in the last 24 hours, the total figure has risen to 1,07,86,565.