With 1,652 cases, count stays low

Seven districts see under 10 cases; no new infection reported in Perambalur

The number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 stood at 1,652 on Tuesday, taking the State’s tally to 7,61,568. At the same time, 2,314 persons were discharged after treatment from various health facilities, taking the total number of discharged persons to 7,34,970.

The State also recorded 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of this, six were in government hospitals and 12 in private facilities.

Chennai recorded 492 new cases, even as 624 persons were discharged from its facilities. However, the number of deaths went up to 10.

As on date, 4,822 persons are still under treatment in the city, according to a health bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health. The district’s tally touched 2,09,646, and its toll 3,783.

Cases in single digit

While Perambalur saw no new infections, seven districts reported under 10 fresh cases. Ariyalur recorded seven cases, Pudukottai nine, Ramanathapuram four, Sivaganga six, Theni eight and Thoothukudi five. In Virudhunagar, four more cases were reported.

While five of the 18 deaths took place in government medical college hospitals, one was reported from an ESIC hospital in Coimbatore.

The youngest among the deceased was a 54-year-old man from Namakkal. The patient had coronary artery disease and was admitted to a private hospital in Erode, with complaints of cough for two days, giddiness and vomiting, on November 12. He died on Monday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

An 83-year-old man from Coimbatore, who tested positive for the infection on November 8, with complications such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and Parkinsons, died on Monday night, at a private hospital in Tiruchi. He had been admitted with complaints of fever and cough for two days.

The government has approved of two more private laboratories in Chennai for COVID-19 testing. With this, the State now has 212 testing centres — 66 in the government sector and 146 private facilities.