With 1,458 cases, T.N. tops 30,000-mark

With Tamil Nadu reporting 1,458 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the State’s tally has crossed the 30,000-mark.

While 633 patients were discharged from hospitals, the toll climbed to 251, with 19 persons succumbing to the infection in the last two days.

Saturday’s case count, which marked yet another high for the State, took its tally to 30,152*. Chennai continued to report 1,000-plus cases. With 1,146 new infections, the city’s case count rose to 20,993. Chennai accounts for 197 deaths so far.

As of date, 16,395 persons have been discharged from hospitals across the State. The recovery rate is around 54%, while there are 13,503 active cases.

Deaths in Chennai

All the 19 deaths reported on Saturday, including 10 in private hospitals, occurred in Chennai.

Three of the deceased were in their 30s. One of them — a 30-year-old man — died within 10 minutes of being admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on June 4. His sample, which was lifted at a private laboratory on June 3, returned positive for COVID-19 on June 5. He died due to cardiopulmonary arrest, acute abdomen/perforation peritonitis and septic shock.

A 39-year-old man died in RGGGH on June 5 due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia, while a 31-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital on June 5 with hyponatremia, acute pancreatitis and decompensated chronic liver disease, died on the same day due to septic shock and viral pneumonia.

A 43-year-old man died in RGGGH on June 5 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, grade I COVID-19 pneumonia, type I respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Chengalpattu reported 95 new cases on Saturday, while Tiruvallur recorded 79. There were 16 new cases in Kancheepuram and 14 in Thoothukudi.

A total of 35 persons who had returned from abroad and other States tested positive on Saturday. Among them were five returnees from Saudi Arabia and one from the UAE. Twelve persons who had returned from Maharashtra by road/train also tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,808 persons who had returned to Tamil Nadu on international and domestic flights and trains, by road and via seaports, have tested positive so far.

As of date, a total of 1,638 children aged 0 to 12 and 3,129 persons aged above 60 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

The number of samples tested so far stands at 5,76,695, including the 16,022 samples tested on Saturday.

Till date, a total of 5,50,643 individuals have been tested in the State.

Web portal

The Health Department has put up details of beds (total number available/in use/vacant), Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators in private hospitals and private medical college hospitals in and around Chennai on its website - stopcorona.tn.gov.in. On Saturday, the details of 15 hospitals, along with contact numbers, were displayed on the page.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)