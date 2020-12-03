With 1,428 fresh cases, State’s tally touches 7,84,747

Eleven more persons succumb to infection; 30 districts report less than 50 cases each

Tamil Nadu reported 1,428 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the State’s tally to 7,84,747 and toll to 11,733.

Presently, 10,999 persons are under treatment for the infection in the State. Chennai accounts for 3,584 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (1,001), Chengalpattu (564), Salem (511) and Tiruvallur (472).

A total of 1,398 persons were discharged after treatment on Wednesday, taking the State’s figure to 7,62,015.

A majority of the fresh cases came from seven districts — Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur. With 397 fresh cases, Chennai’s tally stood at 2,15,687. A total of 142 persons contracted the infection in Coimbatore, followed by 99 in Salem. There were 83 cases in Chengalpattu, 65 in Tiruvallur, 61 in Kancheepuram and 55 in Tiruppur.

The remaining 30 districts reported less than 50 cases each. Of this, Ariyalur, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupathur and Villupuram had new cases in single digits,

One returnee from Singapore and six from Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bangladesh, Assam and Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

Of the 11 deceased (six in private hospitals and five in government facilities), three persons died in Chennai. There were two deaths each in Chengalpattu and Salem, and one each in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Tiruppur.

All 11 persons who died were aged over 50 and had co-morbidities. This included a 56-year-old man from Chengalpattu who had systemic hypertension, and died at a private hospital on November 30, due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. He was admitted to the hospital on November 5 with complaints of fever for five days and cough for four days.

A 90-year-old man, who had diabetes, died at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on November 30 due to atypical pneumonia, respiratory failure and diabetes.

As many as 68,854 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the State so far to 1,21,93,913.