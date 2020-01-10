With 13,896 deaths, T.N. second in suicides

Tamil Nadu ranked second after Maharashtra in the number of suicides reported in 2018. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics revealed that a large number of people took the extreme step owing to illness and family problems.

Tamil Nadu also contributed to 10.3% of the total suicides reported in the country.

The State reported the maximum number of 6,433 suicides committed due to family problems while 3,034 people ended their lives owing to health issues.

The State reported the maximum number of mass/family suicides with 35 people dying in 15 cases.

The NCRB crime data for 2018 revealed that Maharashtra topped the country with 17,992 cases of suicides followed by Tamil Nadu (13,896), West Bengal (13,255) and Madhya Pradesh (11,775).

Maharashtra reported the maximum of 231 cases of government servants committing suicides followed by Tamil Nadu with 173 cases. The State finished second in the number of educated people taking the extreme step. The State accounted for 10.8% of the total number of housewives who ended their lives.

The data showed that 1,146 people working in private firms and 953 students were among those who committed suicide.

No country for elders

Tamil Nadu was one of the top three States in India when it came to offences against senior citizens (aged above 60). As many as 3,162 crimes against senior citizens were reported during the year compared to 2,769 cases in 2017.

The State accounted for 13% of the total crimes against senior citizens in India and took the second place in the category of juveniles who were in conflict with the law with 2,304 cases.

Violent protests and angry mobs kept Tamil Nadu on top in the number of offences against the State.

While the number of such offences stood at 2,241, a majority of them (2,230 cases) related to crimes booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The State reported the highest number of 12 deaths in police custody after Gujarat that topped with 13 such cases.

The State reported death of seven persons due to illness or while undergoing treatment in hospital, two suicides, two deaths because of injuries suffered prior to police arrest and one death (due to injuries) while the victim was escaping from the police.

The State topped others in the number of offences against the environment.

Of the 14,536 such cases reported in the year, 14,462 cases were booked under the provisions of the Cigarette & other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

There were 72 cases of noise pollution.