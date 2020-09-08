With 12 more deaths, toll in Puducherry now 337

Puducherry’s COVID-19 toll rose to 337 with 12 more deaths recorded on Tuesday while 440 new admissions and 446 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 10 deaths and Yanam two. The case fatality rate rose to 1.90% while the recovery rate stood at 70.88%.

The tally is 337 deaths, 4,831 active cases, a cumulative total of 17,749 cases and 12,581 patients discharged.

Of the new cases which were detected from 2,081 samples tested, 369 were reported in Puducherry, 26 in Karaikal, 42 in Yanam and three in Mahe. Of the 1,775 patients under treatment in hospitals, 1,498 are in Puducherry, 63 in Karaikal, 181 in Yanam and 33 in Mahe region. Another 3,056 cases are in home quarantine, of which 2799 are in Puducherry, 141 in Karaikal and 116 in Yanam.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the 140 new recruits hired on a temporary basis would be given training before being assigned for duty. The door-to-door testing campaign, which was now focused on 25 containment areas with high incidence of cases, would gradually be extended to other places.

While appealing for public cooperation for the exercise, Mr. Malladi also urged those who test negative to not relax their safety measures.