Wishes pour in from leaders for Stalin on his birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various political parties extended their birthday greetings to DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today. Many public personalilities too spoke to Mr. Stalin and wished him on the occasion.

The President spoke to the Chief Minister over phone and extended his greetings. “He [the President] wished him a long public life,” an official release said. Extending his birthday greetings, the Prime Minister wished Mr. Stalin would continue to serve for the development of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister assured that he would continue to serve for Tamil Nadu’s development with the Prime Minister’s support, it said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi spoke to the Chief Minister and extended his greetings in Tamil. He also sent flowers to Mr. Stalin.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also spoke to Mr. Stalin and extended their greetings. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also extended his greetings to Mr. Stalin over phone.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke to Mr. Stalin and extended his birthday greetings over phone, wishing him a long life.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Kumari Ananthan, Thavathiru Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss, actor Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, also wished the Chief Minister over phone.

A DMK release said MDMK founder Vaiko could not visit Mr. Stalin due to health reasons but wished him over phone.

Floral tributes

In the morning, Mr. Stalin, accompanied by Ministers, MPs and MLAs, visited the memorial of late DMK leader and the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, placed a copy of his autobiography ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ there and paid floral tributes.

The Chief Minister also visited the memorial of the DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and paid floral tributes. He also went to Periyar Thidal at Vepery and paid floral tributes at the memorial of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy before visiting Kilpauk, where he paid floral tributes to a portrait of former Minister and former DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan.

Mr. Stalin also visited residences of the late DMK leader and his father M. Karunanidhi in Gopalapuram and C.I.T. Colony, where he paid floral tributes to the late leader’s portrait.