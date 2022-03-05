Wireless technology pioneer Arogyaswami Paulraj meets CM

Stanford University Professor Arogyaswami Paulraj, a pioneer in wireless technology, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat.

According to a release, Mr. Paulraj offered his suggestions to strengthen high-level technology in Tamil Nadu and creating a conducive environment for it. They also discussed about coordinated efforts across fields like higher education, industry, skill development, information technology among others.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and Industry Secretary S Krishnan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.