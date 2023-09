September 25, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

IT major Wipro has sold land measuring 14 acres and 2 cents, along with a 20-year old building of about 589.778 square feet in Sholinganallur, Chennai for ₹266.38 crore.

Casagrand Bizpark Private Limited was the buyer, Wipro said in a stock exchange announcement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.