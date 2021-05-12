Winners of the Tamil Nadu Scientist Awards 2019 announced

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 23:37 IST

Three professors from Madras varsity bag honours in mathematical, physical and medical sciences categories.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has announced the annual Tamil Nadu Scientist Awards (TANSA) for 2019 under the various Science categories.

Three professors from the University of Madras have been chosen for the awards in the mathematical, physical and medical sciences categories.

R. Ravanan, joint director of Collegiate Education, Chennai region, has been selected for the award under mathematical sciences. An alumnus of Presidency College he also served as professor in the statistics department of the college, which is affiliated to the University of Madras.

Mr. Ravanan said that this was the first time that a professor of statistics had been given the honour under the category.

A. Stephen, a professor in the University of Madras’ Department of Nuclear Physics, has been chosen in the physical sciences category. In the medical sciences category A.K. Munirajan, director, Genetics Department of the University of Madras, and Jaideep Mahendra, a professor in the Periodontology Department of Meenakshi Ammal Dental College and Hospital, have been selected.

U. Sivakumar, professor in Agricultural Microbiology department, Agricultural University, Coimbatore, has been awarded in the Agricultural Sciences category; B. Vaseeharan, head of animal health and management department, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has been selected for the Biological Sciences. The award under Chemical Sciences category will be given to J. Jayabharathi Professor and Director, (CIPR) Department of Chemistry, Annamalai University.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, director of the Centre for Nanotechnology, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), has been chosen for his work in the field of environmental sciences. The award in the engineering and technology category will be presented to Usha Natesan, professor, Centre for Water Resources, Anna University.

In the social sciences category M. Sumathy, head of the Commerce Department of Bharathiar University, has been chosen. P. Vasan, professor, Animal Nutrition Veterinary College and Research Institute, (TANUVAS), Namakkal, will be awarded under the veterinary sciences category.