Winners of The Hindu Kolu Kondattam 2021 announced

Raja Lakshmi Ashokan from Madurai won the first place in the State

The Hindu Kolu Kondattam 2021 brought together participants who came out with innovative and thematic ways to display their ‘kolu’ during Navaratri, which is a timeless tradition across the State.

This year, the contest was spread across four cities of Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. Based on various criteria, three winners were picked from each city.

In Chennai, Padmavati Raman from Alwarpet won the first place while Kala Nagarajan from Ambattur was the runner up. The third place went to Vaishnavi Arul from Adyar. In Tiruchi, M.K. Prema from Goundur was the winner, and the second place went to Amudha Siva from Thillai Nagar. Harani Karthik won the third place.

Raja Lakshmi Ashokan from Jaihindpuram was declared the winner in Madurai. The second and third place went to Jeyalakshmi Subramaniam from Surveyor Colony and Lakshmi Praba from TVS Nagar respectively.

In Coimbatore, Sreekala Ramanathan from Kovaipudur won first place, and Prakash from NGGO colony was placed second. The third place went to Arvind Subramaniam from Tatabad.

From among the regional winners, the top three from Tamil Nadu were subsequently selected. Ms. Raja Lakshmi Ashokan from Madurai won the first place and was awarded a cash prize of ₹25,000 and a Vidiem Tusker mixer grinder. Ms. Padmavati Raman from Chennai was placed second and won ₹15,000 and a Vidiem Vstar Premium mixer grinder.

The third place went to Ms. Sreekala Ramanathan from Coimbatore and she was awarded a cash prize of ₹10,000 and a Vidiem Viva SS 3B gas stove. Vidiem Kitchen Appliances was the title sponsor for Kolu Kondattam 2021. The event was powered by Mangaldeep in association with Naga Food Products.

