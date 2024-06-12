Winners announced for JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024, in association with The Hindu Young World

The national finale of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024, held in association with The Hindu Young World, concluded with a valedictory function on June 11, 2024. The national winners in three categories were announced.

In the sub-junior category, the winners were Yash Jain of class 5, Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, New Delhi (first); Adithi M. of class 5, Vidyodaya Public School, Udupi (second) and Asmit Mukherjee of class 3, Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir, Kolkata (third).

The winners in the junior category were Abinesh D.T. of class 8, Montfort School, Guindy, Chennai (first); Subhodeep Sinha of class 8 PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Cossipore, Kolkata (second) and Ridham of class 8, Army Public School, Danapur Cantonment, Patna (third).

The senior category winners were Kavyashree K. of class 10, SBOA School and Junior College, Anna Nagar, Chennai (first); Alakananda T. of class 11, RKM Higher Secondary School, Kannanchery, Kozhikode (second) and Gouri Parvathy S. of class 12, Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, Kochi (third).

“We believe that India aims to be a great country in the world going into the future, and this is possible if the people who are going to be building the future do great things. One of the best ways to connect with this future of India is by giving children an avenue to express themselves and bring out their ideas,” said Sundaresan A.S., Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Paints Pvt Ltd.

“Children have a very different take on issues that affect the country. Some of these views are innovative and inspirational. We wanted our participants to have freedom to express themselves. It is our fervent hope that one day some of these ideas can be made into reality,” said Anuradha Bose, Senior Vice President-Marketing at JSW Paints Pvt Ltd.

“At The Hindu, we believe in educating, engaging and enlightening children. Our constant endeavour is to give them the right information, the right narrative and the right content,” said Sridhar Aranala, Vice President-Sales & Distribution, The Hindu Group.

The competition, which began in February this year, saw children from around the country participate in a preliminary stage, a regional finale held in 30 cities, and a national finale. From around 1.42 lakh entries from over 1,500 schools in the preliminary round, around 5,500 students made it to the regional finale, from which 90 qualified for the national finale.

The topics for the national finale were: Sub-Junior Category (classes 3 to 5): My colourful underwater birthday party and Beautiful Tourism with Incredible India. For the Junior Category (classes 6 to 8), the topics were: Colours of friendship with my favourite fictional character and Beautiful Technology with Digital India. For the Senior Category (classes 9 to 12), the topics were: Colours of passion during a race to Mars and Beautiful future in Self-Reliant India.

The first three winners in each category were awarded prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹7,500 respectively, along with a certificate and trophy. Additionally, seven consolation prizes in each category were awarded ₹3,000 each. All the national finalists were awarded six months’ free subscription to The Hindu Group’s exclusive products for children. For the full list of winners, visit ywc.thehindu.com/results/jswpaints