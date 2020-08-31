Windfall for around 3 lakh engineering students

They stand to benefit if arrear exams are not held

The decision to declare all students with arrears as having passed may see as many as three lakh engineering students qualifying this year.

The Hindu has learnt that almost 71% of the students, who are in the final year of engineering programmes in the State, have arrears.

Data accessed by the newspaper further showed that of the around 1,05,000 students in the final year, as many as 75,000 students have anywhere between one and 62 subjects to clear.

This is apart from the around 1,14,000 students who have already completed the course last year but have arrears.

An official said, “Students have to take two subjects in the final year. If they pass the two subjects then they would be declared as having passed the course.”

While around 1,700 students have to clear arrears in 10 subjects each there are around 3,000 students with five arrears each.

There are several thousand students who have exhausted all possible chances of appearing for the exam. Last year the University decided to permit them one final chance to sit for the exam, in an effort to help them qualify. According to sources around 10,000 students would feature in this group.

University officials said fee for arrear exams had not been collected. “We have not collected the arrear exam fee as we were not sure when we were going to conduct the exam,” said an official.

A senior professor said the catch is whether the companies would honour the placement order they had already issued to the students.

Placement offers are made in the pre-final year based on the performance of the students and the offer is confirmed when the students qualify in the final exams.