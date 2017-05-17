Wind strands passenger trains near Pamban bridge for two hours

The Rameswaram-Chennai Sethu Express and Madurai-Rameswaram passenger train remained stranded for more than two hours as they could not pass through the Pamban rail bridge due to high wind velocity, late Tuesday evening.

The Sethu Express (22662), which left Rameswaram at 8.20 pm, was halted at the Pamban railway station as the wind velocity was more than the permissible limit of 58 km per hour and the signal automatically turned red at the entrance of the bridge.

The anemometer at both ends of the rail bridge automatically turned the signal red, the moment the wind velocity exceeded the permissible limit, Railway sources said. The two trains could not pass through the bridge even after 10.45 pm as the wind velocity was about 60 km per hour, the sources said. This was the first time in recent times the trains were held up for more than two hours due to high wind velocity, the sources said.

The Madurai-Rameswaram passenger (56723), which reached the Mandapam station around 9.10 pm was also held up at the station for nearly two hours, the sources said. The trains would be allowed to proceed only if the wind velocity reduced and the signal turned green at both the ends, the sources added.