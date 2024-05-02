Wind energy generation picks up in Tamil Nadu

May 02, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wind energy generation has picked up in Tamil Nadu and is expected to increase in the coming months as the windy season has commenced, said K. Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association.

Wind energy consumption in the State went up to 21.9 million units on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. On Thursday morning, nearly 694 MW was the wind energy generated. More wind mills have started generating power in the last two days as the south west winds have set in, he said.

With more than 8,000 MW of installed wind energy capacity connected to the Tamil Nadu grid, wind energy evacuation last financial year was 12,766 million units, he said. On four or five days, the daily wind energy consumption last windy season exceeded 100 million units.

The windy months start in May in Tamil Nadu and go on till October. The installed capacity connected to the State grid this year is 8,923 MW and, “We expect similar evacuation this year, provided the weather remains favourable,” he added.

With the Tangedco permitting banking of wind energy now for mills more than 25 years old too, those generating wind energy for captive use will stand to benefit, he said.

