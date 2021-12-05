Win people’s support to achieve party’s goal, says Ramadoss

‘District secretaries should visit villages, interact with people’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday wrote to the party’s newly appointed district secretaries, urging them to win the people’s support and ensure that the party achieves its goal of coming to power.

The post of the State deputy secretary has been done away with and district secretaries have been empowered to act independently, with additional responsibility. Mr. Ramadoss told the district secretaries to visit villages in the Assembly constituencies allocated to them and interact with office -bearers and the people. They have been asked to take steps to strengthen the party. He said the role of union secretaries was important to achieve the goal.

“The best performing union secretaries will retain their posts. To elect new union secretaries, the headquarters will send a team to each revenue district. The team will consult district secretaries and leaders and select the new union secretaries,” he said.