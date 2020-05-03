Willing teachers can work with district administration, says School Education Department

The School Education Department has said that district collectors can utilize the voluntary services of teachers who are below 50 years of age during the present COVID-19 lockdown, for non medical duties.

In a letter to all district collectors, School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said that many teachers had expressed their willingness to work with the district administrations during the lockdown and had furthermore asked for necessary guidelines to be issued for this. Teachers’ associations had submitted representations to the School Education Department offering their voluntary services.

The Secretary said that in their respective districts, district collectors can utilise the services of teachers who are willing to render voluntary services for enumeration, regulating civil supplies distribution, monitoring of social distancing in public places and creating awareness.

Chief Educational Officers have been directed to prepare lists of these teachers up to 50 years of age, who are volunteering their services and hand it over to the district collectors.