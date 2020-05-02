Tamil Nadu

Willing teachers can be roped in for non-medical duties: T.N. Education dept.

Many have expressed their wish to be part of COVID-19 workforce, says official

The School Education department has said District Collectors can utilise the voluntary services of teachers who are below 50 years of age during the present lockdown owing to COVID-19 for non-medical duties.

In a letter to all District Collectors, School Education secretary Dheeraj Kumar said many teachers had expressed their willingness to work with the district administrations during the lockdown and had furthermore asked for necessary guidelines to be issued for the same.

Mr. Kumar said that in their respective districts, District Collectors could utilise the services of the teachers who were willing to render voluntary services for enumeration, regulating civil supplies distribution, monitoring of social distancing in public places and creating awareness.

Chief Educational Officers have been directed to prepare lists of these teachers who are volunteering their services and hand it over to District Collectors.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 9:30:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/willing-teachers-can-be-roped-in-for-non-medical-duties-tn-education-dept/article31490675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY