Willing teachers can be roped in for non-medical duties: T.N. Education dept.

The School Education department has said District Collectors can utilise the voluntary services of teachers who are below 50 years of age during the present lockdown owing to COVID-19 for non-medical duties.

In a letter to all District Collectors, School Education secretary Dheeraj Kumar said many teachers had expressed their willingness to work with the district administrations during the lockdown and had furthermore asked for necessary guidelines to be issued for the same.

Mr. Kumar said that in their respective districts, District Collectors could utilise the services of the teachers who were willing to render voluntary services for enumeration, regulating civil supplies distribution, monitoring of social distancing in public places and creating awareness.

Chief Educational Officers have been directed to prepare lists of these teachers who are volunteering their services and hand it over to District Collectors.