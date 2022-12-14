Will work to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

December 14, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The newly-inducted Minister, who has been given the Youth Welfare & Sports Development portfolio among others, also said that ‘Mamannan’ was his last film, he will not act in Kamal Haasan’s next production

B. Kolappan

Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves after he was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan on December 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu’s newest Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was sworn-in on Wednesday, said his priority was to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who is DMK’s youth wing leader and MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency said he had plans for sports development, but would assume office first, and then reveal his plans.

“I have an idea about converting Tamil Nadu into a sports destination. We have also promised in our election manifesto that there would be mini stadiums in every Assembly constituency. I have to speed up work to fulfil this promise. We will encourage all sportspersons and expand sports activities,” he said.

‘Mamannan was last film’

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who was a film producer and distributor and later took to acting, made it clear that ‘Mamannan,’ directed by Mari Selvaraj, was his last film. “I was supposed to act in a movie to be produced by Kamal Haasan. When I told him about my decision [not to act in it], he blessed me,” he said.

Asked whether it was a big moment for him and his family, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it was actually a huge responsibility. “I had a huge responsibility as the youth wing leader of the party as well. I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” he said.

To a question about the charge of the DMK promoting dynastic politics, he said: “There was criticism even when I was appointed as the secretary of the youth wing and later became an MLA. Even then I said it was inevitable. Certainly, there will be criticism now. I will respond to it only through my performance. I will fulfil my responsibilities with the support of the Chief Minister, officials, party leaders and cadre,” he added. 

