Will work to make Tamil Nadu a leader in sports, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

The newly-inducted Minister, who has been given the Youth Welfare & Sports Development portfolio among others, also said that ‘Mamannan’ was his last film, he will not act in Kamal Haasan’s next production

December 14, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves after he was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan on December 14, 2022

Udhayanidhi Stalin leaves after he was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan on December 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu’s newest Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was sworn-in on Wednesday, said his priority was to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who is DMK’s youth wing leader and MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency said he had plans for sports development, but would assume office first, and then reveal his plans.

Dhinakaran questions rationale behind making Udhayanidhi a Minister

“I have an idea about converting Tamil Nadu into a sports destination. We have also promised in our election manifesto that there would be mini stadiums in every Assembly constituency. I have to speed up work to fulfil this promise. We will encourage all sportspersons and expand sports activities,” he said.

‘Mamannan was last film’

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who was a film producer and distributor and later took to acting, made it clear that ‘Mamannan,’ directed by Mari Selvaraj, was his last film. “I was supposed to act in a movie to be produced by Kamal Haasan. When I told him about my decision [not to act in it], he blessed me,” he said.

Asked whether it was a big moment for him and his family, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it was actually a huge responsibility. “I had a huge responsibility as the youth wing leader of the party as well. I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” he said.

To a question about the charge of the DMK promoting dynastic politics, he said: “There was criticism even when I was appointed as the secretary of the youth wing and later became an MLA. Even then I said it was inevitable. Certainly, there will be criticism now. I will respond to it only through my performance. I will fulfil my responsibilities with the support of the Chief Minister, officials, party leaders and cadre,” he added. 

