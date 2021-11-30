‘Will work harder to keep T.N. at the top’

CM dedicates award to the people

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said he will work harder to ensure that Tamil Nadu is the top ranking State and all sections of society and industry grow together.

On Monday, Mr. Stalin thanked India Today magazine for selecting Tamil Nadu as the Best Performing State Overall in the India Today survey of State of States-2021. The Chief Minister said he was dedicating the award to the people of Tamil Nadu and vowed to work harder than in the past seven months of his rule.

“When we came to power, we had the problems of COVID-19 and the financial burden of ₹5 lakh crore in debts. Due to the government’s efforts and the sacrifices of people, we put a stop to the pandemic,” he said.

“For 10 years, all sectors in the State were in the doldrums. Reviving them is not a short-term effort. If we work hard, I am confident Tamil Nadu will regain its lost glory. We are working towards that,” he said.

Separately, in a tweet, Mr. Stalin condemned the suspension of 12 Opposition members from the Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the winter session. “Such acts diminish the democratic spirit of Parliament...” He wanted the suspension revoked immediately.