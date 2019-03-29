Will win more than a two-thirds majority in LS poll: Piyush Goyal

Senior BJP leader and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win more than two-thirds majority in the coming Lok Sabha election and retain power at the Centre.

“We expect 300 seats for the BJP and more than two-thirds majority for the NDA and all the 40 seats for the BJP, AIADMK and other alliance parties in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Goyal said on Thursday.

He was here to address the ‘karyakartas’ of the BJP alliance and draw strategies for the victory of party nominee, Nainar Nagendran, in the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

He exhorted the people of the state to support the hands of Narendra Modi to continue serving for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, farmers, working class, socially and economically marginalised sections of the society, other backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ was the vision of Mr. Modi and the NDA would work for the welfare and better future of people of all castes, religion and communities, Mr. Goyal said and added the BJP never discriminated based on religion.

Asked whether the anti-Sterlite agitation would affect the prospects of the BJP, he said the party had nothing to do with Sterlite and the permission was given by the DMK government. “You should ask DMK leader M.K. Stalin the deal under which the permission was given,” Mr. Goyal added.

Mr. Goyal said that the people of Tamil Nadu knew that the Congress and the DMK were the most corrupt parties. and their leaders were involved in every scandal from 2G to Aircel Maxis to illegal telephone exchange cases. But those involved in the alleged scams — A Raja, Kanimozhi, Karti Chidambaram and Dayanidhi Maran have been fielded, he added.