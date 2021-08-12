Will wait for DVAC chargesheet on S.P. Velumani, before commenting, says Annamalai

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 16:28 IST

The BJP leader also said the party’s TN unit would visit 75 locations of historic importance to commemorate Independence Day

To mark 75 years of Independence, BJP leaders of the State unit will visit 75 locations of historic importance, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Thursday.

At a press conference, he said he would go to Vellore for instance, while BJP leader L. Ganesan would go to Mahakavi Bharathiar’s residence in Triplicane.

Asked about the DVAC raids at former Minister S.P. Velumani’s properties, he said he would wait to see a proper chargesheet, before commenting. “Our party won’t stand in the way of DVAC doing its duty. DVAC is an institution beyond politics and should function accordingly. We hope a proper chargesheet is filed,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his election campaign had repeatedly assured of action against Mr. Velumani and that was why there was suspicion of political vendetta, which a few BJP leaders have pointed out.

To a question on the DMK government on course to complete 100 days, he said he would give the government six months’ time before commenting on its performance. “They [DMK] have not implemented their poll promises. Let us wait and watch if it gets announced in tomorrow’s budget,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Mr. Annamalai also released a logo which will be used during the Independence day celebrations organised by the party.

He also said Union Minister for State, L. Murugan, will take out a Makkal Aasi Yatra (People’s Support Yatra) from August 16-18. Starting from Coimbatore he will cover Udhagamandalam, Salem, Erode and Namakkal.